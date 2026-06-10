First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service

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Illinois Army National 1st Sgt. Greg Hoffman and Brig. Gen. Jorge Fonseca, Director of the Illinois National Guard Joint Staff, pose for a photo with Hoffman’s Honorable Discharge during his June 6 retirement ceremony on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Hoffman served in the Army for nearly three decades including a deployment to Iraq and multiple domestic responses including for Hurricane Katrina. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Davanh Sanamixay, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.)