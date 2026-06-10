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    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service [Image 13 of 17]

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    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Spc. Davanh Sanamixay 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Illinois Army National 1st Sgt. Greg Hoffman speaks during his June 6 retirement ceremony on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Hoffman served in the Army for nearly three decades including a deployment to Iraq and multiple domestic responses including for Hurricane Katrina. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Davanh Sanamixay, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 18:09
    Photo ID: 9741130
    VIRIN: 260606-A-BE733-7718
    Resolution: 4487x3153
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service [Image 17 of 17], by SPC Davanh Sanamixay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service
    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service
    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service
    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service
    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service
    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service
    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service
    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service
    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service
    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service
    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service
    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service
    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service
    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service
    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service
    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service
    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service

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    First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service

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