Dover Duties with Command Post

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, left, 436th Airlift Wing (AW) commander, Senior Airman Mason Mensch, middle, 9th Airlift Squadron C-5M flight engineer, and Chief Master Sgt. Elijah Edwards, right, 436th AW command chief, pose for a photo after receiving honorary command post certificates during a Dover Duties visit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 3, 2026. Dover Duties highlights the Airmen and mission sets that support the 436th AW and Team Dover. Mensch said the visit gave him a better understanding of how busy command post controllers are and the responsibility they hold for the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)