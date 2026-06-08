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    Dover Duties with Command Post [Image 5 of 5]

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    Dover Duties with Command Post

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, left, 436th Airlift Wing (AW) commander, Senior Airman Mason Mensch, middle, 9th Airlift Squadron C-5M flight engineer, and Chief Master Sgt. Elijah Edwards, right, 436th AW command chief, pose for a photo after receiving honorary command post certificates during a Dover Duties visit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 3, 2026. Dover Duties highlights the Airmen and mission sets that support the 436th AW and Team Dover. Mensch said the visit gave him a better understanding of how busy command post controllers are and the responsibility they hold for the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 10:15
    Photo ID: 9739580
    VIRIN: 260603-F-QY777-1040
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dover Duties with Command Post [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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