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    Dover Duties with Command Post [Image 3 of 5]

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    Dover Duties with Command Post

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, left, 436th Airlift Wing (AW) commander, watches as Senior Airman Hazel Wesson, 436th AW command post controller, demonstrates how to dial a number as part of a giant voice system checklist during a Dover Duties visit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 3, 2026. The command post supports wing operations through emergency notifications, operational reporting and coordination with mission partners. Mensch said command post controllers and flight engineers both rely on checklists during standard operations and emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 10:15
    Photo ID: 9739575
    VIRIN: 260603-F-QY777-1031
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dover Duties with Command Post [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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