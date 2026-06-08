Dover Duties with Command Post

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, left, 436th Airlift Wing (AW) commander, watches as Senior Airman Hazel Wesson, 436th AW command post controller, demonstrates how to dial a number as part of a giant voice system checklist during a Dover Duties visit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 3, 2026. The command post supports wing operations through emergency notifications, operational reporting and coordination with mission partners. Mensch said command post controllers and flight engineers both rely on checklists during standard operations and emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)