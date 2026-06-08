U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Elijah Edwards, left, 436th Airlift Wing (AW) command chief, Col. Jamil Musa, middle left, 436th AW commander, Senior Airman Mason Mensch, right, 9th Airlift Squadron C-5M flight engineer, and Senior Airman Hazel Wesson, middle right, 436th AW command post controller, review the command post distinguished visitor checklist during a Dover Duties visit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 3, 2026. During the visit, participants learned about command post controller duties, operations communications, radio communications, quick-reaction checklists and giant voice procedures. “The direct translation is checklist to checklist,” Mensch said, comparing command post operations to his work as a C-5M flight engineer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 10:15
|Photo ID:
|9739573
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-QY777-1024
|Resolution:
|5441x3627
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover Duties with Command Post [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.