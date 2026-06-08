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    Dover Duties with Command Post [Image 2 of 5]

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    Dover Duties with Command Post

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Elijah Edwards, left, 436th Airlift Wing (AW) command chief, Col. Jamil Musa, middle left, 436th AW commander, Senior Airman Mason Mensch, right, 9th Airlift Squadron C-5M flight engineer, and Senior Airman Hazel Wesson, middle right, 436th AW command post controller, review the command post distinguished visitor checklist during a Dover Duties visit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 3, 2026. During the visit, participants learned about command post controller duties, operations communications, radio communications, quick-reaction checklists and giant voice procedures. “The direct translation is checklist to checklist,” Mensch said, comparing command post operations to his work as a C-5M flight engineer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 10:15
    Photo ID: 9739573
    VIRIN: 260603-F-QY777-1024
    Resolution: 5441x3627
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dover Duties with Command Post [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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