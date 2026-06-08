Dover Duties with Command Post

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Elijah Edwards, left, 436th Airlift Wing (AW) command chief, Col. Jamil Musa, middle left, 436th AW commander, Senior Airman Mason Mensch, right, 9th Airlift Squadron C-5M flight engineer, and Senior Airman Hazel Wesson, middle right, 436th AW command post controller, review the command post distinguished visitor checklist during a Dover Duties visit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 3, 2026. During the visit, participants learned about command post controller duties, operations communications, radio communications, quick-reaction checklists and giant voice procedures. “The direct translation is checklist to checklist,” Mensch said, comparing command post operations to his work as a C-5M flight engineer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)