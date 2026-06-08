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    Dover Duties with Command Post [Image 1 of 5]

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    Dover Duties with Command Post

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing observe a computer screen during a Dover Duties visit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 3, 2026. Dover Duties gives wing leadership and selected Airmen an opportunity to learn more about career fields across the installation. Senior Airman Mason Mensch, 9th Airlift Squadron C-5M flight engineer, said the visit showed similarities between command post duties and his role, especially through checklist-based operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 10:15
    Photo ID: 9739572
    VIRIN: 260603-F-QY777-1019
    Resolution: 4996x3331
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dover Duties with Command Post [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Command Post
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