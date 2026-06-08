Dover Duties with Command Post

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing observe a computer screen during a Dover Duties visit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 3, 2026. Dover Duties gives wing leadership and selected Airmen an opportunity to learn more about career fields across the installation. Senior Airman Mason Mensch, 9th Airlift Squadron C-5M flight engineer, said the visit showed similarities between command post duties and his role, especially through checklist-based operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)