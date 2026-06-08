Dover Duties with Command Post

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mason Mensch, 9th Airlift Squadron C-5M flight engineer, calls the Commander’s Action Group as part of a giant voice system checklist during a Dover Duties visit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 3, 2026. The visit gave participants hands-on experience with command post controller duties and installation notification procedures. Mensch said he enjoyed the giant voice portion and credited Senior Airman Hazel Wesson, 436th Airlift Wing command post controller, with clearly explaining the system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)