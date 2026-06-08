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    Dover Duties with Command Post [Image 4 of 5]

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    Dover Duties with Command Post

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mason Mensch, 9th Airlift Squadron C-5M flight engineer, calls the Commander’s Action Group as part of a giant voice system checklist during a Dover Duties visit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 3, 2026. The visit gave participants hands-on experience with command post controller duties and installation notification procedures. Mensch said he enjoyed the giant voice portion and credited Senior Airman Hazel Wesson, 436th Airlift Wing command post controller, with clearly explaining the system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 10:15
    Photo ID: 9739578
    VIRIN: 260603-F-QY777-1033
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dover Duties with Command Post [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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