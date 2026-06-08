Food hub partnership expands access to food and support services for Mid-South Veterans

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Christina Drones, Director of Agency Relations and Program Services for Mid-South Food Bank (left) and Rosemary Campbell, program coordinator for the food pantry program (right) pose for a photo during the soft opening of the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center food hub in Memphis, Tennessee, May 21, 2026. The food hub operates in partnership with Mid-South Food Bank to help connect Veterans and eligible community members with nutritious food and same-day resources like dietician and social work services. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Bailey Breving)