Visitors browse seasonings and pantry items during the soft opening of the food hub at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, May 21, 2026. The food hub provides Veterans experiencing food insecurity with access to nutritious food, cooking ingredients, and same-day supportive services. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Bailey Breving)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 23:17
|Photo ID:
|9738652
|VIRIN:
|260521-O-BB123-6876
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|929.31 KB
|Location:
|MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Food hub partnership expands access to food and support services for Mid-South Veterans [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Food hub partnership expands access to food and support services for Mid-South Veterans
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