Food hub partnership expands access to food and support services for Mid-South Veterans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Executive leaders and VA staff from the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center gather during the soft opening of the facility's food hub in Memphis, Tennessee, May 21, 2026. The food hub connects Veterans experiencing food insecurity with nutritious food and same-day, supportive services. Perishable and non-perishable food items are provided by Mid-South Food Bank as part of the partnership. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Bailey Breving)