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    Food hub partnership expands access to food and support services for Mid-South Veterans [Image 2 of 5]

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    Food hub partnership expands access to food and support services for Mid-South Veterans

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Executive leaders and VA staff from the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center gather during the soft opening of the facility's food hub in Memphis, Tennessee, May 21, 2026. The food hub connects Veterans experiencing food insecurity with nutritious food and same-day, supportive services. Perishable and non-perishable food items are provided by Mid-South Food Bank as part of the partnership. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Bailey Breving)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 23:17
    Photo ID: 9738649
    VIRIN: 260521-A-BB123-2794
    Resolution: 2048x1446
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Food hub partnership expands access to food and support services for Mid-South Veterans [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Food hub partnership expands access to food and support services for Mid-South Veterans
    Food hub partnership expands access to food and support services for Mid-South Veterans
    Food hub partnership expands access to food and support services for Mid-South Veterans
    Food hub partnership expands access to food and support services for Mid-South Veterans
    Food hub partnership expands access to food and support services for Mid-South Veterans

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    Memphis
    Veterans Health Administration
    United States Department of Veterans Affairs
    Veterans
    Tennessee

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