Rosemary Campbell, food pantry coordinator at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center, speaks with visitors inside the facility's food hub in Memphis, Tennessee, May 21, 2026. The food hub connects Veterans and community members experiencing food insecurity with nutritious food and same-day supportive services as part of the medical center's efforts to improve Veteran well-being. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Bailey Breving)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 23:17
|Photo ID:
|9738647
|VIRIN:
|260521-O-BB123-4682
|Resolution:
|2048x1431
|Size:
|960.21 KB
|Location:
|MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Food hub partnership expands access to food and support services for Mid-South Veterans [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Food hub partnership expands access to food and support services for Mid-South Veterans
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