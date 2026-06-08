Food hub partnership expands access to food and support services for Mid-South Veterans

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Rosemary Campbell, food pantry coordinator at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center, speaks with visitors inside the facility's food hub in Memphis, Tennessee, May 21, 2026. The food hub connects Veterans and community members experiencing food insecurity with nutritious food and same-day supportive services as part of the medical center's efforts to improve Veteran well-being. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Bailey Breving)