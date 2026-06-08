Shelf-stable food items provided by Mid-South Food Bank through the new food hub are displayed during the soft opening at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, May 21, 2026. Many of the items distributed through the food hub are provided through a partnership with Mid-South Food Bank, helping connect Veterans and eligible community members with nutritious food and same-day support from dieticians and social work services. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Bailey Breving)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 23:17
|Photo ID:
|9738660
|VIRIN:
|260521-O-BB123-7180
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|842.95 KB
|Location:
|MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Food hub partnership expands access to food and support services for Mid-South Veterans [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Food hub partnership expands access to food and support services for Mid-South Veterans
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