Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, performs an aerial demonstration during the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo in Chesterfield, Missouri, June 7, 2026. Aerial demonstrations are conducted to showcase the capabilities of the F-22 and provide the public an opportunity to observe Air Force operations, gaining a better understanding of its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)