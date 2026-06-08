Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, places his helmet on a young airshow attendee during the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo in Chesterfield, Missouri, June 5, 2026. By connecting with aspiring young people, sharing Airmen’s stories and representing the professionalism of today’s Air Force, the team works to inspire future generations and strengthen public understanding of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)