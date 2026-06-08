U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, conducts an enlistment ceremony during the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo in Chesterfield, Missouri, June 7, 2026. By connecting with aspiring young people, sharing Airmen’s stories and representing the professionalism of today’s Air Force, the team works to inspire future generations and strengthen public understanding of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 21:38
|Photo ID:
|9738560
|VIRIN:
|260607-F-VS152-1017
|Resolution:
|4179x2786
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.