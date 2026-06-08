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    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow [Image 17 of 20]

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    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow

    CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, conducts an enlistment ceremony during the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo in Chesterfield, Missouri, June 7, 2026. By connecting with aspiring young people, sharing Airmen’s stories and representing the professionalism of today’s Air Force, the team works to inspire future generations and strengthen public understanding of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 21:38
    Photo ID: 9738560
    VIRIN: 260607-F-VS152-1017
    Resolution: 4179x2786
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow
    Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow

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    F-22 pilot
    F-22 crew chief
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    airshow
    F-22

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