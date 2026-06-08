Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Blake Chrysle, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team maintenance team chief, conducts a jet tour for a group of science, technology, engineering and mathematics students during the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo in Chesterfield, Missouri, June 7, 2026. By connecting with aspiring young people, sharing Airmen’s stories and representing the professionalism of today’s Air Force, the team works to inspire future generations and strengthen public understanding of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)