U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gavin Gonzalez, fifth generation advanced integration avionics technician assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, and Senior Airman David Newell, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Demonstration Team, do maintenance things during the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo in Chesterfield, Missouri, June 5, 2026. The team conducts pre- and post-flight coordination to ensure aircraft readiness and safe operations during demonstration events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 21:38
|Photo ID:
|9738557
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-VS152-1048
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators at the Spirit of St. Louis Airshow [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.