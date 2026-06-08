Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th Contracting Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, left, 35th Fighter Wing commander, celebrates the awarding of a contract with Airman 1st Class Katie Kershaw, 35th Contracting Squadron (CONS) contract specialist, during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2026. Davidson celebrated Kershaw’s outstanding job performance and the 35th CONS’ role in delivering the contracts, resources and support necessary to sustain the 35th FW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)