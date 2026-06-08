Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th Contracting Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, center, greets Airmen assigned to the 35th Contracting Squadron (CONS) during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2026. The Wild Weasel Walk-Through recognized Airman 1st Class Katie Kershaw, 35th CONS contract specialist, for her outstanding performance and highlighted the 35th CONS’ role in delivering the contracts, resources and support necessary to sustain the 35th FW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)