U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, center, greets Airmen assigned to the 35th Contracting Squadron (CONS) during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2026. The Wild Weasel Walk-Through recognized Airman 1st Class Katie Kershaw, 35th CONS contract specialist, for her outstanding performance and highlighted the 35th CONS’ role in delivering the contracts, resources and support necessary to sustain the 35th FW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 20:27
|Photo ID:
|9738440
|VIRIN:
|260608-F-VQ736-1006
|Resolution:
|7698x5132
|Size:
|9.69 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th Contracting Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.