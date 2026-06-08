Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th Contracting Squadron

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An imitation contracting officer appointment certificate for U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, is displayed during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2026. U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Katie Kershaw, 35th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, was named Wild Weasel of the Week for exemplary service and dedication, reflecting the professionalism and mission-focused mindset that help enable the 35th Fighter Wing to remain ready and resilient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)