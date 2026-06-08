Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th Contracting Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Katie Kershaw, 35th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, explains her role in the process of awarding contracts for programs and services to 35th Fighter Wing leaders during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2026. Kershaw’s selection as Wild Weasel of the Week highlighted her mission impact as an exceptional contracting professional who secures the goods and services needed to sustain daily operations and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)