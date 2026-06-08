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    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th Contracting Squadron [Image 2 of 4]

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    Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th Contracting Squadron

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Katie Kershaw, 35th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, explains her role in the process of awarding contracts for programs and services to 35th Fighter Wing leaders during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2026. Kershaw’s selection as Wild Weasel of the Week highlighted her mission impact as an exceptional contracting professional who secures the goods and services needed to sustain daily operations and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 20:27
    Photo ID: 9738441
    VIRIN: 260608-F-VQ736-1050
    Resolution: 7201x4801
    Size: 10.19 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through: 35th Contracting Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    35th Contracting squadron
    walkthrough
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