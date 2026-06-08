JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Northern Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Kazutomo Idogawa watches a U.S. Army paratrooper exit a 30-foot jump tower during a visit to the airborne training facilities at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 8, 2026. The visit highlighted the fundamental jump training methods used by the 11th Airborne Division to maintain rapid deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ian M. Roth])
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 18:53
|Photo ID:
|9738340
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-IR889-4969
|Resolution:
|1080x1338
|Size:
|629.78 KB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese Commander Observes Airborne Training at JBER [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Ian Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.