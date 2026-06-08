Japanese Commander Observes Airborne Training at JBER

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JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Northern Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Kazutomo Idogawa watches a U.S. Army paratrooper exit a 30-foot jump tower during a visit to the airborne training facilities at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 8, 2026. The visit highlighted the fundamental jump training methods used by the 11th Airborne Division to maintain rapid deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ian M. Roth])