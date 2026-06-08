Japanese General Rides Arctic Combat Vehicle during JBER Tour

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JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Northern Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Kazutomo Idogawa rides in a Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle during a tour of arctic military capabilities at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 8, 2026. The demonstration showcased specialized mobility platforms utilized by the 11th Airborne Division to operate in extreme environments. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ian M. Roth)