JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Northern Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Kazutomo Idogawa rides in a Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle during a tour of arctic military capabilities at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 8, 2026. The demonstration showcased specialized mobility platforms utilized by the 11th Airborne Division to operate in extreme environments. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ian M. Roth)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 18:53
|Photo ID:
|9738341
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-IR889-8729
|Resolution:
|1616x1080
|Size:
|504.39 KB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese General Rides Arctic Combat Vehicle during JBER Tour [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Ian Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.