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    Japanese General Rides Arctic Combat Vehicle during JBER Tour [Image 4 of 5]

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    Japanese General Rides Arctic Combat Vehicle during JBER Tour

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Maj. Ian Roth 

    11th Airborne Division

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Northern Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Kazutomo Idogawa rides in a Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle during a tour of arctic military capabilities at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 8, 2026. The demonstration showcased specialized mobility platforms utilized by the 11th Airborne Division to operate in extreme environments. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ian M. Roth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 18:53
    Photo ID: 9738341
    VIRIN: 260608-A-IR889-8729
    Resolution: 1616x1080
    Size: 504.39 KB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Japanese General Rides Arctic Combat Vehicle during JBER Tour [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Ian Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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