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    JGSDF Northern Army Commander Meets 11th Airborne Division Leadership [Image 1 of 5]

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    JGSDF Northern Army Commander Meets 11th Airborne Division Leadership

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Maj. Ian Roth 

    11th Airborne Division

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Northern Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Kazutomo Idogawa (left) speaks with 11th Airborne Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. John P. Cogbill (center) and Col. Brian Weightman, commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, during a visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 8, 2026. The leaders met to discuss arctic training and bilateral cooperation between Japanese and U.S. forces. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ian M. Roth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 18:53
    Photo ID: 9738334
    VIRIN: 260608-A-IR889-4131
    Resolution: 1360x880
    Size: 445.72 KB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JGSDF Northern Army Commander Meets 11th Airborne Division Leadership [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Ian Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    JGSDF Northern Army Commander Briefed by 11th Airborne Senior Leaders
    Japanese General Rides Arctic Combat Vehicle during JBER Tour
    Bilateral Exchange Enhances U.S.-Japan Arctic Partnership

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