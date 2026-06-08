JGSDF Northern Army Commander Meets 11th Airborne Division Leadership

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JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Northern Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Kazutomo Idogawa (left) speaks with 11th Airborne Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. John P. Cogbill (center) and Col. Brian Weightman, commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, during a visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 8, 2026. The leaders met to discuss arctic training and bilateral cooperation between Japanese and U.S. forces. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ian M. Roth)