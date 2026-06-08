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    JGSDF Northern Army Commander Briefed by 11th Airborne Senior Leaders [Image 3 of 5]

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    JGSDF Northern Army Commander Briefed by 11th Airborne Senior Leaders

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Maj. Ian Roth 

    11th Airborne Division

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Northern Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Kazutomo Idogawa (left) speaks with senior leaders assigned to the 11th Airborne Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 8, 2026. The leaders discussed arctic warfighting doctrine and shared tactical training techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ian M. Roth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 18:53
    Photo ID: 9738338
    VIRIN: 260608-A-IR889-8319
    Resolution: 1171x1080
    Size: 365.85 KB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JGSDF Northern Army Commander Briefed by 11th Airborne Senior Leaders [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Ian Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Bilateral Exchange Enhances U.S.-Japan Arctic Partnership

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