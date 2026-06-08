JGSDF Northern Army Commander Briefed by 11th Airborne Senior Leaders

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Northern Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Kazutomo Idogawa (left) speaks with senior leaders assigned to the 11th Airborne Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 8, 2026. The leaders discussed arctic warfighting doctrine and shared tactical training techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ian M. Roth)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 18:53
|Photo ID:
|9738338
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-IR889-8319
|Resolution:
|1171x1080
|Size:
|365.85 KB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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