Date Taken: 06.08.2026 Date Posted: 06.09.2026 18:53 Photo ID: 9738338 VIRIN: 260608-A-IR889-8319 Resolution: 1171x1080 Size: 365.85 KB Location: ALASKA, US

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This work, JGSDF Northern Army Commander Briefed by 11th Airborne Senior Leaders [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Ian Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.