JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Northern Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Kazutomo Idogawa (left) speaks with 11th Airborne Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. John P. Cogbill during a bilateral meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 8, 2026. The discussion focused on strategic defense initiatives, arctic regional readiness, and future joint exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ian M. Roth)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 18:53
|Photo ID:
|9738336
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-IR889-9840
|Resolution:
|1016x950
|Size:
|247.28 KB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bilateral Exchange Enhances U.S.-Japan Arctic Partnership [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Ian Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.