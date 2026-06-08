Bilateral Exchange Enhances U.S.-Japan Arctic Partnership

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JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Northern Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Kazutomo Idogawa (left) speaks with 11th Airborne Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. John P. Cogbill during a bilateral meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 8, 2026. The discussion focused on strategic defense initiatives, arctic regional readiness, and future joint exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ian M. Roth)