PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 21, 2026) – Cmdr. Brent J. Holloway, right, is relieved as commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) after turning over command in a ceremony to Cmdr. Benjamin Bond, left. During the ceremony, they properly completed their turnover, reporting to Capt. Adam Cheatham, middle, commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific. Carl M. Levin is a Hawaii-based destroyer commissioned on June 24, 2023, in Baltimore, Md. Assigned to Destroyer Squadron 23 (DESRON 23), Carl M. Levin is attached to Carrier Strike Group Nine.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 00:59
|Photo ID:
|9735650
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-LX283-6256
|Resolution:
|3196x2131
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony
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