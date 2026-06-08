USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony

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PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 21, 2026) – Cmdr. Brent J. Holloway, left, and Cmdr. Benjamin Bond, right, sit side by side as Holloway turns over as commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) to Bond. Carl M. Levin is a Hawaii-based destroyer commissioned on June 24, 2023, in Baltimore, Md. Assigned to Destroyer Squadron 23 (DESRON 23), Carl M. Levin is attached to Carrier Strike Group Nine.