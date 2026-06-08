PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 21, 2026) – Cmdr. Brent J. Holloway is accompanied by members of the wardroom, Chiefs Mess, and crew as he departs the command. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) is a Hawaii-based destroyer commissioned on June 24, 2023, in Baltimore, Md. Assigned to Destroyer Squadron 23 (DESRON 23), Carl M. Levin is attached to Carrier Strike Group Nine.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 00:59
|Photo ID:
|9735647
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-LX283-3555
|Resolution:
|3025x2017
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Bond Photos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony
No keywords found.