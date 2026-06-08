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    USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

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    USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Ensign Bond Photos 

    USS CARL M. LEVIN (DDG 120)

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 21, 2026) – Cmdr. Brent J. Holloway is accompanied by members of the wardroom, Chiefs Mess, and crew as he departs the command. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) is a Hawaii-based destroyer commissioned on June 24, 2023, in Baltimore, Md. Assigned to Destroyer Squadron 23 (DESRON 23), Carl M. Levin is attached to Carrier Strike Group Nine.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 00:59
    Photo ID: 9735647
    VIRIN: 260521-N-LX283-3555
    Resolution: 3025x2017
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Bond Photos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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