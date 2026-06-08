USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Ensign Bond Photos | PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 21, 2026) – Cmdr. Brent J. Holloway, middle, poses with Capt. Adam Cheatham, left, commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, after receiving a Meritorious Service medal during the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120)’s change of command ceremony. He turned over as commanding officer of Carl M. Levin to Cmdr. Bond, right. Carl M. Levin is a Hawaii-based destroyer commissioned on June 24, 2023, in Baltimore, Md. Assigned to Destroyer Squadron 23 (DESRON 23), Carl M. Levin is attached to Carrier Strike Group Nine. see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii–The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) held a change of command ceremony aboard the ship, marking the transition of leadership from Cmdr. Brent Holloway to Cmdr. Benjamin Bond, May 21.

The ceremony represents a time-honored tradition of passing the command from one officer to another. As a formal announcement to the crew, it is an indication of the continuity and authority of command. The reading of the relieving and relieved officer’s orders highlights this continuity.

Following remarks by Capt. Adam Cheatham, commander of Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, Bond relieved Holloway as commanding officer of Carl M. Levin.

Reflecting on his time aboard, Holloway expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead Carl M. Levin, referencing his departure, “This is a bittersweet moment…I would do just about anything to be able to sail with this team on deployment. You guys are ready.”

Bond previously served as first lieutenant aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), auxiliaries officer aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), and chief engineer on both the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21). Selected for early command, he served as fleet-up executive officer and commanding officer of the Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Devastator (MCM 6). He then served as Carl M. Levin’s executive officer prior to taking command.

Holloway also held shore assignments including advanced shiphandling and tactics course lead at Surface Warfare Officers School. While at the command, he assisted in developing the Basic Division Officer Course and Conning Officer Virtual Environment. He also served at Navy Personnel Command as the surface commander command and post-department head detailer.

Holloway’s next assignment is at Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific. During his time as Carl M. Levin’s executive officer, Bond led the ship through its Combat System Assessment Trial, Readiness Evaluation 6, Initial Ship Aviation Team Training, Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training, U.S. 3rd Fleet tasking, group sail and two continuous maintenance availabilities.

As he prepares to lead the ship into its upcoming deployment, Bond addressed the crew. “There is not another crew I would want to sail west with,” Bond said. “Your tenacity to prepare for events, fix equipment casualties, and do your job is like no other. I cannot wait to serve as your commanding officer.”

Bond, a native of Woodbridge, Va., commissioned through Reserve Officer Training Corps from Virginia Tech in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering. His sea tours include communications officer aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), weapons officer in Patrol Coastal Crew Hotel, operations officer and combat systems officer aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57). Ashore, Bond served as training and standards officer at the Missile Warning Center, director of combat systems at Afloat Training Group and a personnel exchange program officer with the Royal Navy at Naval Headquarters.

Carl M. Levin is a Hawaii-based destroyer commissioned on June 24, 2023, in Baltimore, Md. Assigned to Destroyer Squadron 23 (DESRON 23), Carl M. Levin is attached to Carrier Strike Group Nine.