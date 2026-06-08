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    USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

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    USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Ensign Bond Photos 

    USS CARL M. LEVIN (DDG 120)

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 21, 2026) – Cmdr. Brent J. Holloway, middle, poses with Capt. Adam Cheatham, left, commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, after receiving a Meritorious Service medal during the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120)’s change of command ceremony. He turned over as commanding officer of Carl M. Levin to Cmdr. Bond, right. Carl M. Levin is a Hawaii-based destroyer commissioned on June 24, 2023, in Baltimore, Md. Assigned to Destroyer Squadron 23 (DESRON 23), Carl M. Levin is attached to Carrier Strike Group Nine.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 00:59
    Photo ID: 9735643
    VIRIN: 260521-N-LX283-9393
    Resolution: 3847x2565
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Carl M. Levin Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Bond Photos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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