USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration

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KAMAKURA, Japan (May 18, 2026) Leaders and staff from U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka tour a specialty treatment area at Shonan Kamakura General Hospital. The engagement focused on healthcare coordination, regional medical collaboration and strengthening professional relationships between USNH Yokosuka and host-nation healthcare partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka)