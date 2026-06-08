USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration

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KAMAKURA, Japan (May 18, 2026) Leaders and staff from U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka tour Shonan Kamakura General Hospital.The engagement focused on healthcare coordination, regional medical collaboration and strengthening professional relationships between USNH Yokosuka and host-nation healthcare partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka)