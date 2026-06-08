USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration

Photo By Daniel Taylor | KAMAKURA, Japan (May 18, 2026) Dr. Shuzo Kobayashi, president and CEO of Shonan...... read more read more Photo By Daniel Taylor | KAMAKURA, Japan (May 18, 2026) Dr. Shuzo Kobayashi, president and CEO of Shonan Kamakura General Hospital, addresses leaders from U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka during a meeting. The engagement focused on healthcare coordination, regional medical collaboration and strengthening professional relationships between USNH Yokosuka and host-nation healthcare partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 18, 2026) — Leaders from U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka visited Shonan Kamakura General Hospital (SKGH) May 18 to build professional relationships, discuss regional healthcare collaboration and better understand regional medical capabilities and healthcare coordination within the local community.



The engagement brought together clinical and administrative leaders from both hospitals for discussions focused on continuity of care, healthcare navigation, nursing and surgical services, emergency response capabilities and international patient support initiatives. The visit included opening remarks from Dr. Shozo Kobayashi, president and CEO of SKGH, and Capt. Torrin W. Velazquez, director of USNH Yokosuka.



“Our partnership with hospitals like Shonan Kamakura General Hospital helps us better understand the medical capabilities available throughout the region and supports coordinated patient care for members of our community who may receive care within the local healthcare system,” said Velazquez. “We are grateful to have trusted healthcare partners who can help provide specialty care services not currently available at USNH Yokosuka. Those relationships contribute to medical readiness by helping ensure our forward-deployed community has access to specialty and follow-on care across the region.”



During the visit, SKGH representatives provided an overview of the hospital’s services and recent initiatives focused on international patient coordination and communication. They also discussed recent updates to their International Medical Support Center and efforts to improve support for international and non-Japanese-speaking patients. Discussions also focused on opportunities to continue expanding collaboration between the two hospitals.



Cmdr. Dawn Callahan, director for Medical Services at USNH Yokosuka, said direct engagement with host-nation healthcare partners helps build relationships that can become critical during time-sensitive medical situations.



“Building professional relationships with host-nation hospitals and clinics before an emergency occurs can make a meaningful difference when time matters most,” said Callahan. “These in-person engagements help establish trust, improve communication and support patient care coordination for patients navigating care between healthcare systems during emergency situations. They also create opportunities for collaboration and shared learning between medical teams.”



Cmdr. Brian Taylor, director for Healthcare Business at USNH Yokosuka, emphasized the importance of maintaining strong relationships with regional healthcare partners throughout Japan.



“USNH Yokosuka relies on a broad network of host-nation healthcare partnerships across Kanagawa Prefecture to help support the Yokosuka community,” said Taylor. “Building and maintaining relationships with hospitals like SKGH improves coordination between military and host-nation healthcare systems while enhancing readiness and access to care for our forward-deployed population.”



Following the formal meeting and question-and-answer session, participants toured several areas of the hospital, including inpatient wards, the emergency department and specialty treatment facilities.



The engagement reflects USNH Yokosuka’s continued efforts to improve collaboration with host-nation healthcare partners across the region. Through professional exchanges and relationship-building opportunities, USNH Yokosuka and its Japanese partners continue working to advance medical readiness, improve continuity of care and enhance regional medical collaboration in support of the forward-deployed community and the enduring U.S.-Japan alliance.