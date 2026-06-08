KAMAKURA, Japan (May 18, 2026) Leaders and staff from U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka and Shonan Kamakura General Hospital pose for a group photo following a bilateral healthcare engagement. The engagement focused on healthcare coordination, regional medical collaboration and strengthening professional relationships between USNH Yokosuka and host-nation healthcare partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 21:36
|Photo ID:
|9735444
|VIRIN:
|260518-N-WC492-1006
|Resolution:
|1920x1313
|Size:
|1009.89 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration [Image 11 of 11], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration
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