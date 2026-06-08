USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration

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KAMAKURA, Japan (May 18, 2026) Capt. Torrin W. Velazquez, director of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, and Dr. Shuzo Kobayashi, president and CEO of Shonan Kamakura General Hospital, display personal coins during a bilateral healthcare engagement. The engagement focused on healthcare coordination, regional medical collaboration and strengthening professional relationships between USNH Yokosuka and host-nation healthcare partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka)