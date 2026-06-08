KAMAKURA, Japan (May 18, 2026) Capt. Torrin W. Velazquez, director of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, and Dr. Shuzo Kobayashi, president and CEO of Shonan Kamakura General Hospital, display personal coins during a bilateral healthcare engagement. The engagement focused on healthcare coordination, regional medical collaboration and strengthening professional relationships between USNH Yokosuka and host-nation healthcare partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 21:36
|Photo ID:
|9735447
|VIRIN:
|260518-N-WC492-1008
|Resolution:
|1920x1395
|Size:
|974.87 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration [Image 11 of 11], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration
No keywords found.