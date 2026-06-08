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    USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration [Image 8 of 11]

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    USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration

    JAPAN

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    KAMAKURA, Japan (May 18, 2026) Capt. Torrin W. Velazquez, director of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, and Dr. Shuzo Kobayashi, president and CEO of Shonan Kamakura General Hospital, display personal coins during a bilateral healthcare engagement. The engagement focused on healthcare coordination, regional medical collaboration and strengthening professional relationships between USNH Yokosuka and host-nation healthcare partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 21:36
    Photo ID: 9735447
    VIRIN: 260518-N-WC492-1008
    Resolution: 1920x1395
    Size: 974.87 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration [Image 11 of 11], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration
    USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration
    USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration
    USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration
    USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration
    USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration
    USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration
    USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration
    USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration
    USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration
    USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration

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    USNH Yokosuka leaders visit Shonan Kamakura General Hospital to enhance healthcare collaboration

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    Kamakura
    USNH Yokosuka
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka
    Japan
    Yokosuka
    Shonan Kamakura General Hospital

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