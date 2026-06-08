100 ARW enters RAFL 26

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mendè Lahens, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, performs refueling operations in the boom pod of a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker during Ramstein Flag 26 over Brekstad, Norway, June 8, 2026. The aircraft supports the exercise's integrated air and missile defense and agile combat employment training objectives by extending the range and endurance of participating aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)