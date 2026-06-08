100 ARW enters RAFL 26

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cordell Lister, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, speaks over a headset during preflight checks on a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker during Ramstein Flag 26 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, June 8, 2026. RAFL26 is a NATO Allied Air Command exercise focused on strengthening interoperability and readiness, with aerial refueling enabling participating aircraft to conduct extended training operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)