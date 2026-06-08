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    100 ARW enters RAFL 26 [Image 2 of 5]

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    100 ARW enters RAFL 26

    BREKSTAD, NORWAY

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cordell Lister, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, speaks over a headset during preflight checks on a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker during Ramstein Flag 26 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, June 8, 2026. RAFL26 is a NATO Allied Air Command exercise focused on strengthening interoperability and readiness, with aerial refueling enabling participating aircraft to conduct extended training operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 18:10
    Photo ID: 9735160
    VIRIN: 260608-F-IH537-1018
    Resolution: 7397x4931
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: BREKSTAD, NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 100 ARW enters RAFL 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    100 ARW enters RAFL 26
    100 ARW enters RAFL 26
    100 ARW enters RAFL 26
    100 ARW enters RAFL 26

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    100 ARW
    NATO
    RAFL26
    Ramstein Flag 26

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