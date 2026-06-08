U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cordell Lister, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, speaks over a headset during preflight checks on a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker during Ramstein Flag 26 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, June 8, 2026. RAFL26 is a NATO Allied Air Command exercise focused on strengthening interoperability and readiness, with aerial refueling enabling participating aircraft to conduct extended training operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 18:10
|Photo ID:
|9735160
|VIRIN:
|260608-F-IH537-1018
|Resolution:
|7397x4931
|Size:
|6.09 MB
|Location:
|BREKSTAD, NO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 100 ARW enters RAFL 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.