100 ARW enters RAFL 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman wears the Ramstein Flag 26 patch during kickoff operations for the air-focused, large-scale, live-fly exercise, at Ørland Air Base, Norway, June 8, 2026. Ramstein Flag 26 brings NATO Allies together to strengthen interoperability during defensive and offensive air operations across the Euro-Atlantic area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)