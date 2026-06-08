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    100 ARW enters RAFL 26 [Image 3 of 5]

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    100 ARW enters RAFL 26

    BREKSTAD, NORWAY

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Airman wears the Ramstein Flag 26 patch during kickoff operations for the air-focused, large-scale, live-fly exercise, at Ørland Air Base, Norway, June 8, 2026. Ramstein Flag 26 brings NATO Allies together to strengthen interoperability during defensive and offensive air operations across the Euro-Atlantic area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 18:10
    Photo ID: 9735161
    VIRIN: 260608-F-IH537-1029
    Resolution: 7505x5003
    Size: 9.81 MB
    Location: BREKSTAD, NO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 100 ARW enters RAFL 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    100 ARW enters RAFL 26
    100 ARW enters RAFL 26
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    100 ARW
    Allies & Partners
    NATO
    RAFL26
    Ramstein Flag 26

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