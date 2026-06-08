A U.S. Airman wears the Ramstein Flag 26 patch during kickoff operations for the air-focused, large-scale, live-fly exercise, at Ørland Air Base, Norway, June 8, 2026. Ramstein Flag 26 brings NATO Allies together to strengthen interoperability during defensive and offensive air operations across the Euro-Atlantic area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 18:10
|Photo ID:
|9735161
|VIRIN:
|260608-F-IH537-1029
|Resolution:
|7505x5003
|Size:
|9.81 MB
|Location:
|BREKSTAD, NO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 100 ARW enters RAFL 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.