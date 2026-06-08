(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100 ARW enters RAFL 26 [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    100 ARW enters RAFL 26

    BREKSTAD, NORWAY

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, sits on the flightline prior to a refueling mission during Ramstein Flag 26 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, June 8, 2026. The aircraft supports the exercise's integrated air and missile defense and agile combat employment training objectives by extending the range and endurance of participating aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 18:10
    Photo ID: 9735157
    VIRIN: 260608-F-IH537-1004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.24 MB
    Location: BREKSTAD, NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100 ARW enters RAFL 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100 ARW enters RAFL 26
    100 ARW enters RAFL 26
    100 ARW enters RAFL 26
    100 ARW enters RAFL 26
    100 ARW enters RAFL 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    100 ARW
    NATO
    Ramstein Flag 26 North
    RAFL26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery