100 ARW enters RAFL 26

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A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, sits on the flightline prior to a refueling mission during Ramstein Flag 26 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, June 8, 2026. The aircraft supports the exercise's integrated air and missile defense and agile combat employment training objectives by extending the range and endurance of participating aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)