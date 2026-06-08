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    100 ARW enters RAFL 26 [Image 4 of 5]

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    100 ARW enters RAFL 26

    BREKSTAD, NORWAY

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mara Ivey, 351st Air Refueling Squadron squadron aviation resource management noncommissioned officer in charge, looks out the window of a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker during Ramstein Flag 2026, at Ørland Air Base, Norway, June 8, 2026. Airmen from across the 100th Air Refueling Wing supported the NATO Allied Air Command exercise focused on strengthening interoperability and readiness through integrated air operations training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 18:10
    Photo ID: 9735163
    VIRIN: 260608-F-IH537-1043
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: BREKSTAD, NO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 100 ARW enters RAFL 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    100 ARW enters RAFL 26
    100 ARW enters RAFL 26
    100 ARW enters RAFL 26
    100 ARW enters RAFL 26
    100 ARW enters RAFL 26

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    100 ARW
    NATO
    RAFL26
    Ramstein Flag 26

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