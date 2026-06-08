100 ARW enters RAFL 26

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mara Ivey, 351st Air Refueling Squadron squadron aviation resource management noncommissioned officer in charge, looks out the window of a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker during Ramstein Flag 2026, at Ørland Air Base, Norway, June 8, 2026. Airmen from across the 100th Air Refueling Wing supported the NATO Allied Air Command exercise focused on strengthening interoperability and readiness through integrated air operations training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)