U.S. Soldiers Train and Graduate Lithuanian Riflemen's Union Commandos

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Newly-qualified Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos pose for a group photograph with their U.S. Army trainers from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, following the LRU Commando School graduation ceremony at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, June 7, 2026. The class graduated more than 100 new commandos qualified to conduct individual and squad-level operations alongside the Lithuanian Armed Forces in defense of Lithuania. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)