U.S. Soldiers Train and Graduate Lithuanian Riflemen's Union Commandos

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A member of the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union addresses fellow Riflemen during the LRU Commando School graduation ceremony at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, June 7, 2026. The Lithuanian Riflemen's Union is a 20,000-strong voluntary, state-supported civic organization that prepares Lithuanian citizens for armed and civil resistance in peacetime and is integrated into the Lithuanian Armed Forces during a state of war. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)