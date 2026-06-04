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    U.S. Soldiers Train and Graduate Lithuanian Riflemen's Union Commandos [Image 2 of 6]

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    U.S. Soldiers Train and Graduate Lithuanian Riflemen's Union Commandos

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    A member of the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union addresses fellow Riflemen during the LRU Commando School graduation ceremony at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, June 7, 2026. The Lithuanian Riflemen's Union is a 20,000-strong voluntary, state-supported civic organization that prepares Lithuanian citizens for armed and civil resistance in peacetime and is integrated into the Lithuanian Armed Forces during a state of war. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 07:04
    Photo ID: 9733326
    VIRIN: 260606-A-ZT835-4691
    Resolution: 6551x4367
    Size: 16.03 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Soldiers Train and Graduate Lithuanian Riflemen's Union Commandos [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Soldiers Train and Graduate Lithuanian Riflemen's Union Commandos
    U.S. Soldiers Train and Graduate Lithuanian Riflemen's Union Commandos
    U.S. Soldiers Train and Graduate Lithuanian Riflemen's Union Commandos
    U.S. Soldiers Train and Graduate Lithuanian Riflemen's Union Commandos
    U.S. Soldiers Train and Graduate Lithuanian Riflemen's Union Commandos
    U.S. Soldiers Train and Graduate Lithuanian Riflemen's Union Commandos

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