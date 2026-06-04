U.S. Soldiers Train and Graduate Lithuanian Riflemen's Union Commandos

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U.S. Army Spc. Joseph Sarver, left, and Sgt. Jose Hernandez, right, both assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, congratulate a newly-qualified Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commando following the LRU Commando School graduation ceremony at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, June 7, 2026. Soldiers from Charlie Company spent nine weeks training Riflemen in close quarters battle, medical care, and demolitions in preparation for graduation. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)