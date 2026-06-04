U.S. Soldiers Train and Graduate Lithuanian Riflemen's Union Commandos

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U.S. Army Capt. Zach Lanctot, commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, speaks during the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union Commando School graduation ceremony at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, June 7, 2026. Lanctot, whose company spent nine weeks training Riflemen in close quarters battle, medical care, and demolitions, addressed the new commandos on the role of deterrence in defending Lithuania's eastern flank. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)