U.S. Soldiers Train and Graduate Lithuanian Riflemen's Union Commandos

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U.S. Army Spc. Joseph Sarver, a cavalry scout assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, shakes hands with a newly-qualified Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commando following the LRU Commando School graduation ceremony at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, June 7, 2026. Soldiers from Charlie Company lined the exit to congratulate the new commandos as they departed the ceremony, marking the end of weeks of joint training between the two forces. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)