Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day

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U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, shakes hands with a winning athlete during Joan Mann Special Sports Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 4, 2026. Joan Mann Special Sports Day provides individuals with special needs an opportunity to participate in a variety of athletic events while fostering camaraderie and strengthening ties between Team Mildenhall and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)