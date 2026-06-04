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    Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day [Image 14 of 14]

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    Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day

    UNITED KINGDOM

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, shakes hands with a winning athlete during Joan Mann Special Sports Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 4, 2026. Joan Mann Special Sports Day provides individuals with special needs an opportunity to participate in a variety of athletic events while fostering camaraderie and strengthening ties between Team Mildenhall and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 05:11
    Photo ID: 9733257
    VIRIN: 260604-F-DI187-2802
    Resolution: 7883x4918
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day
    Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day
    Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day
    Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day
    Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day
    Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day
    Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day
    Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day
    Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day
    Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day
    Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day
    Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day
    Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day
    Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day

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