U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, shakes hands with a winning athlete during Joan Mann Special Sports Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 4, 2026. Joan Mann Special Sports Day provides individuals with special needs an opportunity to participate in a variety of athletic events while fostering camaraderie and strengthening ties between Team Mildenhall and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 05:11
|Photo ID:
|9733257
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-DI187-2802
|Resolution:
|7883x4918
|Size:
|7.32 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.