A dance instructor performs in front of a crowd of participants during Joan Mann Special Sports Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 4, 2026. Joan Mann Special Sports Day brings together service members and individuals with special needs for a day of games, friendly competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 05:11
|Photo ID:
|9733253
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-DI187-2110
|Resolution:
|7017x4510
|Size:
|9.71 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.