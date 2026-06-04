Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day

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A dance instructor performs in front of a crowd of participants during Joan Mann Special Sports Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 4, 2026. Joan Mann Special Sports Day brings together service members and individuals with special needs for a day of games, friendly competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)