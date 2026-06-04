Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day

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An athlete competes in a relay race during Joan Mann Special Sports Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 4, 2026. Joan Mann Special Sports Day brings together service members and individuals with special needs for a day of games, friendly competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)