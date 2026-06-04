Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An athlete and her escort dance and sing during the Zumba portion of Joan Mann Special Sports Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 4, 2026. Joan Mann Special Sports Day is an annual event hosted by RAF Mildenhall to provide a day of athletic activities and camaraderie for individuals with special needs from the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)