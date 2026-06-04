An athlete and her escort dance and sing during the Zumba portion of Joan Mann Special Sports Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 4, 2026. Joan Mann Special Sports Day is an annual event hosted by RAF Mildenhall to provide a day of athletic activities and camaraderie for individuals with special needs from the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 05:11
|Photo ID:
|9733254
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-DI187-2430
|Resolution:
|7581x4422
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.